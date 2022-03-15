Special medals on offer for competitors at 100th Feis Doire Colmcille

The centenary Derry Feis medals have been altered to include the words 1922-2022.

As preparations for the 100th Feis Doire Colmcille continue the special medals marking the occasion are now ready to be awarded during Easter Week.

The medals have been specially designed to mark the centenary bearing the years 1922-2022.

However, apart from the temporary addition of this wording, the design of the cross-shaped medals will be exactly the same as they were when they were first awarded 100 years ago.

An original Derry Feis medal from 1922.

In fact, the original 1922 medal contained symbolism in every single aspect of its striking design. The design of the original feis medal was the work of Mother Clement Hogan of Loretto Abbey, Rathfarnham in Dublin.

Mother Clement was the daughter of the famed nineteenth century Irish sculptor John Hogan who is still famed for his ecclesiastical art including ‘The Dead Christ’. He also sculpted the marble statue of Daniel O’Connell which still stands at Dublin City Hall on the same spot where O’Connell gave his first speech against the Act of Union.

The overall shape is a Celtic cross symbolising ‘Ireland’s suffering’. On the front, in a centre oval panel is a typical Irish landscape of a mountain, field and water. A round tower reaching towards heaven appears in the foreground while over the mountain appears the rays of the rising sun to disperse doom and gloom and spreading a message of hope, peace and gladness.

Encircling the central panel is a ring, the symbol of eternity. And, in the foreground of the panel is the harp, the symbol of Ireland. Coming out from the centre, each arm of the cross has an interlaced Celtic design with the oak leaves of Doire Colmcille at each end. The circle of the cross is inscribed ‘Feis Doire Colmcille’.

The design of the medals have remained the same for 100 years.

Aisling Bonner, Feis Secretary said: “The design of the original medal was meant to reflect the reasons behind the foundation of the feis as well as being a physical representation of the principles it has operated on over the last century. It is a unique design that we are very proud of and that hasn’t changed in any aspect since the first medal was struck.”

The reverse of the original medal was just as intricately designed and also packed with symbolism. On the left arm of the cross is a dove – the symbol of St Colmcille. Opposite that on the right arm is the harp, but also an open book symbolising learning.

At the base of the cross is an Irish tower with a hill and a valley showing in the distance. The circle of the cross is emblazoned with shamrocks representing St Patrick and Ireland. The centre of the reverse side of the medal reserved for winner’s to have their name inscribed. The top arm of the cross is dominated by a church representing faith and Colmcille. The overall effect of the medal is designed to stand for music, learning, Derry, Ireland St Colmcille and God.

Aisling Bonner continued: “The inclusion of the years 1922-2022 on the medals for the centenary feis will be for one year only. So, it means that anyone who wins one this year will have a truly unique memento of taking part in this most special celebration.

The reverse side of the original medals were as intricately designed as the front and every image on them is highly symbolic.

"These medals are future heirlooms and something that future generations can hear the stories of how they were won by their mums, dads and eventually grandmothers and grandfathers.”