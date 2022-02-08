‘Spectacular’ open-air event coming to Derry

The free, open-air event combines live performances and multimedia installations to celebrate the entire history of the universe from Big Bang to the present day.

The event was created by 59 Productions, The Poetry Society and Stemettes and it features poems and animations from young people in schools in Derry, across the North and in the rest of the UK.

It will be located over the Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place, where LCD screens placed on a ‘raft of freestanding plinths’ will show ‘cosmic scale imagery. From 10am - 5pm every day, the screens will show poems and Scratch animations created in schools’ workshops in Derry and Strabane. The evening shows will feature winning entries from the About Us nationwide poetry and Scratch animation competition, led by The Poetry Society and Stemettes, on the theme of ‘connectivity and the universe.’ The winners were selected by a host of distinguished judges.

A visualisation of About Us from 59 Productions, The Poetry Society and Stemettes, part of UNBOXED_ Creativity in the UK

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said, ”There is a real sense of anticipation building ahead of this amazing new festival experience for the City and District. The fact that so many local schools have collaborated in a creative way in producing some of the poems and animations for the installations is particularly exciting, giving local people a real sense of ownership and participation in the creative process. The involvement of the fantastic Codetta will also bring something unique and personal to the experience - well done to 59 Productions, The Poetry Society and Stemettes for taking such innovative approaches to inspire, engage and involve the local community. I am delighted that the city has been selected as the location for the opening event in this UK-wide celebration. The fact that we are hosting two of the UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK commissions is a testimony to the city’s growing profile as an exciting visitor destination with a vibrant and unique events offering. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the City and District as a cultural and creative centre, particularly as we approach the ten-year anniversary of our year as UK City of Culture.”

Lysander Ashton, Director of 59 Productions and Project Director for About Us, said, “About Us is an invitation to experience a world where you are made of stars, you’re built from a trillion intricate cells working in harmony, you are related to dinosaurs and you can make a connection to a billion people with the press of a button; it’s a celebration of some of the incredible things that make us, us, and I can’t wait for audiences to come and see it”.

Martin Green CBE, Chief Creative Officer of UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK, said, “UNBOXED is the UK’s most ambitious celebration of creativity to date and this free spectacular performance will show us what can be achieved when we harness the creative power of scientists, technicians, producers, musicians, poets and mathematicians to produce and present a truly extraordinary and inspirational experience, that audiences, and the choirs and young people who have contributed, will never forget.”

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE, co-founder and CEO of Stemettes, said, “STEAM allows us to look at scientific concepts through a brand new lens. There’s more room for ideation and the freedom to create something new by taking an intersectional route to solving a problem. Building on tried and tested methods, STEAM supports the creative process so that people can help solve real-world problems. This multidimensional approach to creativity will be demonstrated through the use of Scratch animation projects in the About Us shows and installations which will provide a feast for the senses.”

