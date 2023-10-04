St Columb's Cathedral are on the look-out for new Boy & Girl Chorister recruits!

The St. Columb's Cathedral Girls' Choir.

If you have a boy or girl, aged 7 or above, who has an interest in singing, then why not come along to the 'Come and Sing' Taster Day on Saturday, October 7.

Here, you will receive a tour of the Cathedral and the School of Music, enjoy some fun musical games and refreshments with our current crop of Choristers, and there might even be a chance to give your first performance as a member of the choir.

The two Cathedral Choirs are open to anyone and everyone. You don't have to be a member of the Cathedral to come along. You don't even have to be a member of any other church or organisation. All church/faith backgrounds, or none, are welcome! Membership is free!

