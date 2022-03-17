St Patrick’s Day 2022: Derry Highlights
Thousands of people flocked to Derry city centre today to see the St Patrick’s Day festivities.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 5:22 pm
There was a bitter feud between the fairies and the leprechauns in the Peace Garden, that ended in a truce and a dance party. CCÉ Baile na gCailleach played traditional Irish music in Waterloo Place while children made a wish in a real life pot of gold before butterflies and bees, shakers and movers made their way down Shipquay Street for the parade, which was led by a pipe band and Steelstown GAC.