St Patrick’s Day 2022: Derry Highlights

Thousands of people flocked to Derry city centre today to see the St Patrick’s Day festivities.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 5:22 pm

There was a bitter feud between the fairies and the leprechauns in the Peace Garden, that ended in a truce and a dance party. CCÉ Baile na gCailleach played traditional Irish music in Waterloo Place while children made a wish in a real life pot of gold before butterflies and bees, shakers and movers made their way down Shipquay Street for the parade, which was led by a pipe band and Steelstown GAC.

The annual St. Patrickâ€TMs Day Spring Carnival which watched by thousands as it made its way through Derry city centre for the first time in two years. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.22
