State Papers: Irish diplomats reported ‘extremely difficult’ meeting with ‘aggressive’ Martin McGuinness over policing

Martin McGuinness took an ‘aggressive position’ on policing reform during a conversation with a senior Irish civil servant at the height of controversy over legislation to reconstitute the RUC as the PSNI.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New files released under the 20-year-rule show the late Derry republican took a hard line on policing reform in June 2000.

At the time republicans were adamant Chris Patten’s report on policing be implemented in full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously secret files show Mr. McGuinness was not happy with unionist demands that the name of the RUC be included in the title deeds of the new PSNI.

Martin McGuinness pictured in 2000. Picture by Kelvin Boyes

He also believed that all police officers in the North, not just new recruits to the PSNI, be required to take a new oath of office rather than an oath of allegiance to Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In a confidential communiqué dated June 5, 2000, Bill Jeffrey, Political Director of the Northern Ireland Office, reported how Daithí Ó Ceallaigh, the leading Irish diplomat, had been informed about Mr. McGuinness hard-line stance on the Police (Northern Ireland) Bill 2000 by his colleague Dermot Gallagher.

Mr. Ó Ceallaigh, wrote Mr. Jeffrey, had ‘just had an account from Dermot Gallagher of an extremely difficult meeting Gallagher had had with Martin McGuinness’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"McGuinness had taken an aggressive position on issues surrounding the Policing Board, District Partnerships, the Oath and the 'title deeds' question,” he continued.

The Irish diplomats were, he continued, discussing the implications of this and were planning to meet again.