State Papers: Irish diplomats reported ‘extremely difficult’ meeting with ‘aggressive’ Martin McGuinness over policing

Martin McGuinness took an ‘aggressive position’ on policing reform during a conversation with a senior Irish civil servant at the height of controversy over legislation to reconstitute the RUC as the PSNI.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 17:06 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 17:13 GMT
New files released under the 20-year-rule show the late Derry republican took a hard line on policing reform in June 2000.

At the time republicans were adamant Chris Patten’s report on policing be implemented in full.

Previously secret files show Mr. McGuinness was not happy with unionist demands that the name of the RUC be included in the title deeds of the new PSNI.

Martin McGuinness pictured in 2000. Picture by Kelvin BoyesMartin McGuinness pictured in 2000. Picture by Kelvin Boyes
Martin McGuinness pictured in 2000. Picture by Kelvin Boyes

He also believed that all police officers in the North, not just new recruits to the PSNI, be required to take a new oath of office rather than an oath of allegiance to Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In a confidential communiqué dated June 5, 2000, Bill Jeffrey, Political Director of the Northern Ireland Office, reported how Daithí Ó Ceallaigh, the leading Irish diplomat, had been informed about Mr. McGuinness hard-line stance on the Police (Northern Ireland) Bill 2000 by his colleague Dermot Gallagher.

Mr. Ó Ceallaigh, wrote Mr. Jeffrey, had ‘just had an account from Dermot Gallagher of an extremely difficult meeting Gallagher had had with Martin McGuinness’.

"McGuinness had taken an aggressive position on issues surrounding the Policing Board, District Partnerships, the Oath and the 'title deeds' question,” he continued.

The Irish diplomats were, he continued, discussing the implications of this and were planning to meet again.

Sinn Féin refused to fully support the devolution of policing and justice until 2007.

