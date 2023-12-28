State Papers: President McAleese pledged to help promote Ulster-Scots culture in Republic
Newly-released minutes of meetings in Belfast, Dublin and Letterkenny in 2001 show USA Acting Chief Executive Stan Mallon asked the President for support during a meeting at Áras an Uachtaráin on November 11.
Mr. Mallon noted: “I took the opportunity to raise with the President the dilemma the Agency faces in seeking proper recognition of the validity and value of the Ulster-Scots culture in the Republic.
"I told her I believed that much could be done there to remedy this, especially through the medium of education. I said the Agency would greatly welcome the opportunity to meet with key decision-makers in education in the Republic… I said that I thought the imprimatur of the President’s office behind such a meeting would be most beneficial.
“She listened carefully to what I had to say and said she would do whatever she could to help.”