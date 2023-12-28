State Papers: President McAleese pledged to help promote Ulster-Scots culture in Republic

Former President Mary McAleese pledged to help promote ‘Ulster-Scots culture in the Republic’ following lobbying by the Ulster Scots Agency in 2001.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newly-released minutes of meetings in Belfast, Dublin and Letterkenny in 2001 show USA Acting Chief Executive Stan Mallon asked the President for support during a meeting at Áras an Uachtaráin on November 11.

Mr. Mallon noted: “I took the opportunity to raise with the President the dilemma the Agency faces in seeking proper recognition of the validity and value of the Ulster-Scots culture in the Republic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I told her I believed that much could be done there to remedy this, especially through the medium of education. I said the Agency would greatly welcome the opportunity to meet with key decision-makers in education in the Republic… I said that I thought the imprimatur of the President’s office behind such a meeting would be most beneficial.