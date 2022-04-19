Some of the attendance at a commemoration in Fahan Street, on Saturday afternoon last, marking the 40th anniversary of the death of 11-year-old Stephen McConomy. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 077
Stephen McConomy remembered on 40th anniversary

The family and friends of 11-year-old Stephen McConomy who was shot in the head by a British soldier in the Bogside in 1982 paid moving tribute on his 40th anniversary at the weekend.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 11:29 am

A commemoration was held at Fahan Street at the spot where he was fatally injured with a plastic bullet round.

Some of the attendance at a commemoration in Fahan Street, on Saturday afternoon last, marking the 40th anniversary of the death of 11-year-old Stephen McConomy. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 073

Emmett McConomy speaking at a commemoration in Fahan Street, on Saturday afternoon last, marking the 40th anniversary of the death of his 11-year-old brother Stephen. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 078

Julieann Campbell reads a poem she wrote for the occasion at a commemoration in Fahan Street, on Saturday afternoon last, marking the 40th anniversary of the death of 11-year-old Stephen McConomy who was killed by a plastic bullet. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 076

Daniel McMenamin reads a prayer at a commemoration in Fahan Street, on Saturday afternoon last, marking the 40th anniversary of the death of 11-year-old Stephen McConomy. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 075

