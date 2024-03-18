Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year had the largest turnout for St Patrick’s Day in Derry.

Derry City and Strabane District Council organised the event with things to do for the whole family from 1pm to 6pm.

The Maiden city was bouncing with activities to do and see such as live local music at the Guildhall square, Irish dancing, workshops and the parade.

A packed Guildhall Square on St. Patrick's Day.

The local ‘Carnival of Colours’ returned with a spring twist - ‘Bounce’ at the Peace Garden.

The garden was filled with workshops, superhuman like acrobatics and lively performers showcased their talents to those watching. Fun for a family outing.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ Mayor Patricia Logue gave a warm welcome and thanked those for attending the event.

“To everyone near and far.”

One of the most colourful characters was the rabbit - entertaining the people who visited the Guildhall with his humour and comedic size.

Guildhall Square was filled with people gathering for the live music, street food and Irish dancing within the Guildhall.

After people got hungry from all the singing and dancing local food trucks were available such as the Legenderry street food traders, BBQ enthusiasts ‘Lo & Slo’, Latin American ‘La Tia Juana’s’ and Derry’s very own ‘Doherty’s Meats’.

Coffee was also available for those trying to keep up with the energetic atmosphere.

A packed Shipquay Street on St. Patrick's Day.

Derry’s Craft Village was packed with those wanting to have some traditional Irish dancing and singing.

Starting off at Bishop Street car park the ‘Out of the Darkness Into the Light’ parade made its way through the Walled City, with thousands gathered along the busy streets to watch the spectacle.

The parade featured many cross-community and sporting clubs with over 800 participants taking part this year.

Support for Palestine was evident around the city with many Palestinian flags being placed around the parade.

This year's parade featured many large scale creations such as a green grass elephant, dancing sunflower and the face of a sun god.

The parade also features representatives from many minority backgrounds.