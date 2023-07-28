Successful Churches Trust ‘Celebrating Commonality’ Finale at Waterfoot Hotel

Group pictured at the Churches Trust 'Celebrating Commonalities' finale event at the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry last week. Included second from left at front is Fiona Fagan, Chief Executive Officer, Churches Trust. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Those in attendance heard how the Trust were delighted to provide opportunities to explore and learn from all faiths and cultural backgrounds.

Funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs, the project facilitated participants in exploring the many commonalities shared across the three dominant faiths found in NI and the Border Counties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the year, the group took part in lectures, workshops, and day trips that provided opportunities to explore Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

Pictured at last week's finale are Linda Morgan and Joan O'Donnell.

It was important to outline the aim of this project was rooted in community education and the content explored was delivered by key stakeholders from each faith who could speak directly about their lived experiences within our communities.

Sharing such rich and diverse experiences facilitated a profound level of understanding and learning that faith is something that is shared and cherished by so many, and a shared commonality is that of compassion for all, peace, and love.

The finale culminated with the Trust’s Support Worker Niamh Fox and Youth Development Manager Wendy McCloskey hosting a quiz on the three faiths which was enjoyed by all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Fagan, CEO, said: “We were delighted to provide opportunities to explore and learn from all faiths and cultural backgrounds.”

Joan O'Donnell, Helen Lynch and Sarah Kerrigan pictured at last week's event.

She also described how the Trust now has friends across many faiths and all share a common vision for a shared society founded on the commonalities celebrated at the finale event.