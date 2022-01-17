Tariq Ali among speakers at Bloody Sunday solidarity rally

An official poster for the rally.

People Before Profit have organised the rally which will be addressed by Kate Nash, Eamonn McCann, Tariq Ali, Sheila Coleman, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor and PBP TD Richard Boyd-Barrett.

'Bloody Sunday 50 Years On: The Long March for Justice - International Solidarity Rally' will take place via Zoom at 7pm on January 18.

People Before Profit Councillor and meeting chair Shaun Harkin said: "Families and supporters bravely campaigned for decades to successfully overturn the lies of the official narrative of what happened on Bloody Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday is an opportunity to commemorate and reflect on those who had their lives taken away, on those who lost loved ones and on the impact it had on politics and people's lives here."

Speakers include: Eamonn McCann: journalist and recipient of the Amnesty International Media Award for his campaigning around Bloody Sunday; Tariq Ali: renowned writer, anti-war activist and author of The Forty-Year War in Afghanistan; Kate Nash: campaigner and the sister of William Nash, who was killed on Bloody Sunday; Shelia Coleman: a spokesperson for the Hillsborough Justice Campaign and former chair of the Liverpool Irish Centre Cooperative; Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor: writer, activist and author of From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation; and Richard Boyd Barrett: People Before Profit TD for Dún Laoghaire.

Tuesday, January 18. 7pm