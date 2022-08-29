The streets of Derry and their names - B

3. Boomhall Park (Páirc Boomhall). In 1779, ninety years after Derry was saved from the starvation of the great siege of 1689, Colby's book records that Boomhall, a fine example of a classical villa, was built by John Alexander on the west bank of the River Foyle. It was named after the wooden boom that was erected across the River Foyle by the Jacobean forces. Its purpose was to prevent help from reaching the besieged city. http://www.derryghosts.com/boom.htm

