The streets of Derry and their names - C

Since 1987 the Queen's University at Belfast has been developing the ‘Northern Ireland Place-Name Project’ and compiling an incredible database of names that sometimes date back over a thousand years.

In compiling the Derry city section the compendium draws heavily on John Bryson's seminal 'Derry's Streets'. Other sources, including George Vaughan Sampson's map of Co. Derry of 1814, are also cited.

Some of the meanings suggested in the database are open to interpretation and debate but make for fascinating reading.

Based in Queen’s University, the project works in collaboration with Land and Property Services in the Department of Finance in providing a free online database of our local place-names (www.placenamesni.org. This is accompanied by an interactive searchable map of historical names (townlands, parishes, baronies and counties) which is provided by LPS.

1. Chamberlain Street (Sráid an Mhaoir Teallaigh). A chamberlain was an official in the old pre-1841 Corporation (Bryson).

2. Clarendon Street (Sráid Clarendon). George William Frederick Villiers (1800-70), 4th Earl of Clarendon (1838), Lord Lieutenant of Ireland (1847-52).

3. Carranbane Walk (Siúlan an Charnáin Bháin). This name appears to be a mis-spelling of Carnanbane, a townland south of Claudy (Bryson). This townland is divided between the parishes of Banagher and Learmount and has a court tomb (cairn) which seems to give rise to the name.

4. Clyde Street (Sráid Cluaidh). Names from the River Clyde in Scotland. This is the name of a river goddess meaning 'the washer, strongly flowing one'. It is a Brittonic name, from old Welsh (Cymraeg), 'Clōta', later gaelicised as Cluaidh.