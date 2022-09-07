The streets of Derry and their names - E

Since 1987 the Queen's University at Belfast has been developing the ‘Northern Ireland Place-Name Project’ and compiling an incredible database of names that sometimes date back over a thousand years.

In compiling the Derry city section the compendium draws heavily on John Bryson's seminal 'Derry's Streets'. Other sources, including George Vaughan Sampson's map of Co. Derry of 1814, are also cited.

Some of the meanings suggested in the database are open to interpretation and debate but make for fascinating reading.

Based in Queen’s University, the project works in collaboration with Land and Property Services in the Department of Finance in providing a free online database of our local place-names (www.placenamesni.org. This is accompanied by an interactive searchable map of historical names (townlands, parishes, baronies and counties) which is provided by LPS.

1. Elaghmore Park (Páirc Aileach Mór). From the Elaghmore townland (Bryson). From Aileach Mór - 'The great stone fortress/habitation'.

2. Edenmore Street (Sráid an Éadáin Mhóir). From Edenmore House (Bryson). Presumably the name of the house itself was derived from the townland Edenballymore (Éadan Baile Mór), meaning 'hill face of the great/big townland'. This townland appears to begin with the common term éadan 'hill-face', which is qualified by the compound Baile Mór 'big/great townland'.

3. Elm Vale (Gleann an Leamhain). Located in the townland of Ballynagard.

4. Eden Place (Plás an Éadáin). Named from the Edenballymore townland. Edenballymore (Éadan Baile Mór), meaning 'hill face of the great/big townland'. This townland appears to begin with the common term éadan 'hill-face', which is qualified by the compound Baile Mór 'big/great townland'.