Explore nine millennia of human history in the north west with this pictorial timeline of landmark events down the ages.
1. Timeline -Extraordinary history of Derry & the NW 7000 BC to 2022 AD
2. 7000 BC - Evidence of human settlement at Mount Sandel.
3. 1100 – 800 BC - Estimated creation of late bronze age hillfort at Grianán of Aileach.
4. 140 AD - Ptolemy’s ‘Geographia’ includes map of the world on which the Foyle and a site marked ‘Regia’, reputed to be Grianán are marked.
