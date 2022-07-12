Page 1 of 2
TIMES GONE BY: 6 pictures from Derry and Inishowen in July 1982
In July 1997 the Northern Ireland Office appeared to have accepted liability for the compensation bill for the two ships, the Nellie M and the Saint Bredan, which were sunk in Lough Foyle by the IRA; after an excellent concert in the Rialto, Philip Lynott, made his only Donegal appearance at the Lilac Ballroom, Carndonagh; and prospecting licences which could have led to the discovery of uranium in County Derry and Tyrone were granted to two companies. And the ‘Journal’s photographers were out and about as always.
By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 10:59 am