Young dancers from Carnhill at a practice session. At front, Jacqueline Brown and Donna McCauley. Standing are Suzanne Bonner, Michelle McAdams and Vanessa Bonner.
TIMES GONE BY: 6 pictures from Derry and Inishowen in July 1982

In July 1997 the Northern Ireland Office appeared to have accepted liability for the compensation bill for the two ships, the Nellie M and the Saint Bredan, which were sunk in Lough Foyle by the IRA; after an excellent concert in the Rialto, Philip Lynott, made his only Donegal appearance at the Lilac Ballroom, Carndonagh; and prospecting licences which could have led to the discovery of uranium in County Derry and Tyrone were granted to two companies. And the ‘Journal’s photographers were out and about as always.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 10:59 am

1.

Leaders and young people at a summer recreation scheme at Shantallow controlled Youth Club.

2.

Enjoying a pleasant day at the Inishowen Agricultural Society’s Annual Show at Tulnaree, Carndonagh. From left, Elva Norris, Ardmore, her sister, Marion Watson, her son John and his wife Judith, with children Gareth and Nichola and Miss Roberta Norris, Ardmore.

3.

A Buncrana Youth Club draw for a Fiat Ritmo car was won by two-year-old Jonathan Lynch whose name had been entered by his father Daniel. Mr. P.J. Hallinan, chair of the Youth Club, is pictured presenting the keys to Jonathan being held by his father, with, on right, Mrs. Sheila Lynch with daughter Brenda and centre, Mr. Bernard Griffin, the ‘Mayor of Buncrana’ and, on left, Mr. Danny Kelly, Farren’s Garage, Buncrana, who supplied the car.

4.

Mr. Gerry Smyth, on right, president Derry Lions Club, receiving cheques towards Lions Club charities totalling £350 from Bernie Mount and Tony McGilloway who received sponsorship for their recent participation in the Foyle Festival Marathon.

