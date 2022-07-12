TIMES GONE BY: 6 pictures from Derry and Inishowen in July 1982

3.

A Buncrana Youth Club draw for a Fiat Ritmo car was won by two-year-old Jonathan Lynch whose name had been entered by his father Daniel. Mr. P.J. Hallinan, chair of the Youth Club, is pictured presenting the keys to Jonathan being held by his father, with, on right, Mrs. Sheila Lynch with daughter Brenda and centre, Mr. Bernard Griffin, the ‘Mayor of Buncrana’ and, on left, Mr. Danny Kelly, Farren’s Garage, Buncrana, who supplied the car.