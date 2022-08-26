TIMES GONE BY: Retro photographs from Derry and Inishowen - August 1997

News you can trust since 1772
Residents of Carrickreagh take part in the Creggan festival parade during the estate’s 50th anniversary year.

In August 1997 shop-owners in Derry reported being badly hit by a drop in the value of the punt; residents in Manorcunningham were issued with a notice from the Council warning against the use of the public water supply; and the Seabourn Pride, full of wealthy Americans who had paid £7,000 for a cabin on the six-star liner, cruised into Derry. The ‘Journal’ photographers were out on the beat.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:52 am

Students from Foyle and Londonderry College after receiving their A-Level results. Included are pupils Michelle McCarroll who got one A and two Bs, and Julie Galbraith, who got two As and one B.

Time to pull down the sails and head for home as the Moville Regatta draws to a close.

Enjoying the crack at the Creggan festival parade.

Pom Poms at the ready, ahead of the Clonmany festival opening parade

