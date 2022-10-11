News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Siobhan Gillespie, from Philip Street, demonstrating exercises at a 'Talkback' dance session at Templemore Sports Complex.
Siobhan Gillespie, from Philip Street, demonstrating exercises at a 'Talkback' dance session at Templemore Sports Complex.

TIMES GONE BY: Retro photographs from Derry and Inishowen - October 1982

In October 1982 a digger driver, excavating a site for a new street light at Derry’s Pennyburn Industrial Estate, narrowly escaped death when his digger shovel sliced through a 11,000 volt cable, but the electricity supply to some consumers on the West Bank of the Foyle was cut off for more than an hour, as a result of the incident.

By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago

It was reported that it seemed likely that a proposed major development for Greencastle fishing port would not be undertaken in the near future, much to the disappointment of local fishermen who had been campaigning to have the pier properly developed for almost 20 years.

It was revealed that there may have been as many as 12,000 women not included in the official unemployment figures, according to the Equal Opportunities Commission for Northern Ireland.

As ever the ‘Journal’ photographers were doing the rounds.

1. Mr. Packie McLaughlin, chairman, Quigley's Point Community Centre committee, officially opening the new centre in October 1982.

Mr. Packie McLaughlin, chairman, Quigley's Point Community Centre committee, officially opening the new centre in October 1982.

Photo: Derry Journal archive

Photo Sales

2. Some young people giving a spectacular display of dancing for 'Talkback' at the Templemore Sports Complex in October 1982. Their tutor is Marie Mannon, from Belfast.

Some young people giving a spectacular display of dancing for 'Talkback' at the Templemore Sports Complex in October 1982. Their tutor is Marie Mannon, from Belfast.

Photo: Derry Journal archive

Photo Sales

3. Fr. Gerard Convery, St. Eugene’s, with leaders of the 4th & 12th Derry Unit of the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland.

Fr. Gerard Convery, St. Eugene’s, with leaders of the 4th & 12th Derry Unit of the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland.

Photo: Journal archive

Photo Sales

4. Danny Bradley, right, Chair, Donegal Federation of Youth Clubs, speaking to attendees at an Inishowen Federation of Youth Clubs even in Carndonagh.

Danny Bradley, right, Chair, Donegal Federation of Youth Clubs, speaking to attendees at an Inishowen Federation of Youth Clubs even in Carndonagh.

Photo: Journal archive

Photo Sales
DerryInishowenFoyle
Next Page
Page 1 of 2