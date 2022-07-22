Newcastle United’s Belgian international Philippe Albert attempts to dispossess Derry City striker Liam Coyle during their clash in the Irish International Club final at Lansdowne Road as Rob Lee (Newcastle) and Gary Beckett (Derry City) look on.
Newcastle United’s Belgian international Philippe Albert attempts to dispossess Derry City striker Liam Coyle during their clash in the Irish International Club final at Lansdowne Road as Rob Lee (Newcastle) and Gary Beckett (Derry City) look on.

TIMES GONE BY: Retro pics from Derry and Inishowen - July 1997

In July 1997 a magnificent victory over Celtic in the Irish International Club tournament was followed by yet another impressive Derry City display in the final against Newcastle United at Lansdowne Road; sharks, a relatively novel cuisine, were placed on the menu at the White Horse Inn, on the outskirts of Derry; and Buncrana councillor Joe Doherty called on local people to recognise and appreciate the area’s outstanding natural assets. The ‘Journal’s’ photographers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 11:15 am

1.

Mr. Eugene Moyne, from Bridgend, who saw an influx of drivers from the north crossing the border to avail of cheaper diesel prices.

Photo Sales

2.

Conor Doherty, from Carndonagh, enjoying a 99 at the Carn Festival.

Photo Sales

3.

Newcastle United’s Steve Watson tries to steer clear of Derry City midfielder Tom Mohan at Lansdowne Road.

Photo Sales

4.

Mark O’Hare, Head Chef at the White Horse Inn, pictured with a 40lb Porbeagle shark which was added to the menu in July 1997.

Photo Sales
InishowenDerryCelticNewcastle UnitedDerry City
Next Page
Page 1 of 2