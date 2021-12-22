Trailer of Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe's Inishowen-shot film The Northman released

Five Finger Strand was among the filming locations for The Northman.

An official trailer of the film which includes scenes shot at Five Finger Strand in Malin in the late summer of 2020 was released this week.

Focus Features intends releasing the viking revenge film on Friday, April 8, 2022. Universal Pictures International will release the film internationally on the same date.

It is the latest offering from Eggers who won critical claim for his most recent features The Witch and The Lighthouse.

According to Focus: "The Northman is an epic revenge thriller, that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for his murdered father.

"The film is directed by Robert Eggers, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón. Producers are Lars Knudsen, Mark Huffam and New Regency. The Northman is a co-production of Focus Features and New Regency."