Trailer of Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe's Inishowen-shot film The Northman released
Cinema-lovers got a preview of Robert Eggers' new Inishowen-shot film The Northman which stars Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke and Björk.
An official trailer of the film which includes scenes shot at Five Finger Strand in Malin in the late summer of 2020 was released this week.
Focus Features intends releasing the viking revenge film on Friday, April 8, 2022. Universal Pictures International will release the film internationally on the same date.
It is the latest offering from Eggers who won critical claim for his most recent features The Witch and The Lighthouse.
According to Focus: "The Northman is an epic revenge thriller, that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for his murdered father.
"The film is directed by Robert Eggers, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón. Producers are Lars Knudsen, Mark Huffam and New Regency. The Northman is a co-production of Focus Features and New Regency."
The release of the film will again advertise the Inishowen region to film-lovers around the world following the global publicity generated when Star Wars was filmed there a few years ago.