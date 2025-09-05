Ulster University and Martha Magee : Our Space 36

Students starting this term at UU Magee may wonder why theirs is the only UU Campus called after a person? So who was Martha Magee?

She was born Martha Maria Stewart about 270 years ago c.1755 in Lurgan, Co Antrim. Granddaughter of Rev William Holmes, of Antrim, at 25 she married Lurgan’s Presbyterian Minister Rev William Magee and they had two sons. But tragedy struck only 20 years later when her husband died. Then her two sons, both in the army, also died - by accident and illness - leaving Martha in straitened circumstances and dependent on the Presbyterian Widows’ Fund.

But Martha’s financial situation improved when her two brothers left her sizeable legacies. She moved to Dublin where she continued to live a frugal lifestyle and devoted time and money to charitable projects.

When she died aged over 90, she left the current equivalent of some £7 million to Presbyterian charities, including an orphan girls school. She left some £2 million to found a college to educate Presbyterian students for the ministry. There followed a bitter dispute within the Presbyterian General Assembly - whether this bequest should fund a theological faculty within the Government’s new Queen’s University, Belfast; or a separate Presbyterian-run Theology and Arts college.

It ended up in court and Martha’s executors won the authority to found an independent college. In 1865 they founded Magee College in Derry.

In 1970 Magee College joined the new University of Ulster - now Ulster University - and kept its name as UU Magee Campus, in memory of the remarkable philanthropist and education supporter Martha Magee.