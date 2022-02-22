Unveiling of blue plaque in honour of composer and teacher Redmond Friel

Friends, family and former pupils​ of Redmond Friel, including Phil Coulter, with the Mayor Graham Warke at the unveiling of the plaque.

The blue plaque in honour of the musician, composer and teacher Redmond Friel was organised by the Ulster History Circle.

Mayor Warke said: “It was an honour and a pleasure for me to attend the unveiling of this plaque to commemorate and celebrate the life of Redmond Friel who is known across our city and well beyond for his dedicated work as a musician, composer and teacher.

Redmond Friel, upon his retirement as principal of Waterside Boys' Primary School in June 1972, being presented with a gold watch by his successor Leo Day, at a function in the Castle Inn, Greencastle. Included, from left, are Kathleen Reid, vice-principal, Mr. J.D. Armstrong, management committee, Rev. J. Harkin, management committee, and Mrs. Sadie Friel.

“It shows how deep of an impact that Mr Friel had on so many lives.