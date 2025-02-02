Video: Bloody Sunday annual memorial service takes place on 53rd anniversary of massacre in Derry

At 11am the Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service was held in Rossville Street.

Bishop of Derry Dónal McKeown spoke of how Bloody Sunday had revealed the fact that 'when conflict takes place it is little people who are seen as expendable'.

"We see that in Gaza, in Ukraine, in Sudan, in the Congo and so many other places. In conflicts the vast majority of casualties are not violent combatants but helpless civilians, old, women and children. We remember all of them today, in solidarity with those who suffer,” he said.

Dr. Sameh Hassan, from the North West Islamic Association, observed: "From the streets of Derry to the streets of Gaza, the fight against oppression has always been met with resistance. Our faith is built upon the pillars of justice, mercy and steadfastness. Justice is not an option, it is an obligation.”

Mickey McKinney, whose brother William, was among the 13 people killed by British paratroopers on January 30, 1972, said: “On behalf of the families of the men and boys murdered on Bloody Sunday and those wounded, I would like to welcome you all here today on the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday.”

Mr. McKinney spoke of ‘the joy and triumph of the declaration of innocence’ and of ‘the truth finally being set free in June 2010’ but also of the disappointment regarding ‘the stain left on the character of young Gerald Donaghey, who had four nail bombs planted on his body’.

“The Bloody Sunday families and wounded, and the people of Derry and their supporters across the globe continue to battle to secure the third and final demand [that of prosecutions for those responsible for the killings] of the Bloody Sunday justice campaign we vowed to achieve when we formed in 1992. We have fought them every step of the way,” he said.

The service also heard calls for Britain’s Labour government to repeal the Legacy Act.

“The British Government promised to repeal the shameful Legacy Act once elected but they are now trying to cherry pick this promise and retain some of the parts of that hated act. This is not good enough,” he said.

During the commemoration St. Mary’s choir were accompanied by guitarist Gerry Arbuckle and flautist Ciaran Carlin.

Kevin McElhinney’s brother Cathal read the names of the dead as family members and the Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr laid floral tributes and Mr. Carlin, played Mná na hÉireann.

Kay Duddy, the sister of Jackie Duddy, read the prayer for peace.

Damon Brown, the grandson of Sean Brown, who was murdered by loyalists in 1997, spoke about his family’s campaign.

"The people of Derry, whether city or county, stand together to fight for justice, justice that our loved ones truly deserve,” he said.

Geraldine Doherty, Gerald Donaghey’s niece, made a powerful call for justice.

“We are calling on Sinn Féin, the SDLP, People Before Profit, independents and others on DC&SDC to work together, to formally reject the finding that Gerald was 'probably carrying nail bombs' when he was murdered and to explore possible civic means to publicly reaffirm his innocence and remove that stain left on his character and the pain left on our family by this unsustainable finding,” she said.

