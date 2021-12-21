Video: Gasyard Wall Féile presents new film 'A Christmas Presence'
Derry's leading arts festival, Gasyard Wall Féile, has produced a new film for Christmas, 'A Christmas Presence.'
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 12:57 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 12:58 pm
The short film follows a father whose gambling is spiralling out of control in the lead up to Christmas and stars Creggan teenager Kian Curran and local community workers including Old Library Trust's George McGowan
The film has been well received by the public and emphasises the importance of family at Christmas.
The film, a Communities In Transition project funded by The Executive Office, is a collaboration between Féile, St Mary's Youth Club, Long Tower Youth Club, Old Library Trust, Bishop Street Youth Club, Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership and CRJ.