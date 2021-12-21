Video: Gasyard Wall Féile presents new film 'A Christmas Presence'

A still from 'A Christmas Presence' with, on left, George McGowan as 'Mick' and, on right, Kian Curran, as 'Sean.'

The short film follows a father whose gambling is spiralling out of control in the lead up to Christmas and stars Creggan teenager Kian Curran and local community workers including Old Library Trust's George McGowan

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film has been well received by the public and emphasises the importance of family at Christmas.