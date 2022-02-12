Voxes: Who’s special to you this Valentine’s Day?

Some people fill the day with romantic dinners and flowers while others view it as a guise to spend money but a lot of people now seize the day to appreciate those close to them.

The ‘Journal’ took to the streets to ask the people of Derry. .. Who’s special to you?

Mary Ann Doherty, from Virginia (with Kevin Doherty from Derry): “This fellow here. How could he not be special? He makes me laugh all the time and he’s a good fellow, he is.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob Loughran from Derry

Tom Cosgrove from Derry: “My mammy and my sisters because they’re so kind and they can never do enough for me. I need to return the favour this Valentine’s Day!”

Bob Loughran from Randalstown: “The wife because I love her so much. We’re nearly 39 years married. She’s called Yvonne.”

Christine Smith from Derry: “I would say Chrissie Boyde because he is a very good friend. He will always be my friend, in the good times and the bad. He was always there for me.

“He probably doesn’t know it but he is special to me. He’s just special.”

Chris McMonagle from Derry.

Joy Carroll and baby Luke from Mayo living in Derry: “My fiancé Sean because we’re getting married in May and he’s the love of my life.”

Reece Morrow from Belfast with Karl Whiley from Derry: “This boy here because I love him. He’s the best thing to ever happen to me!”

Chris McMonagle: “The most special person to me now is my mother, God rest her. She’s special because she was my soulmate and she would have done anything for me.

“She’s called Bernie McMonagle and she was a brilliant lady.”

Christine Smith from Derry.

Joy Carroll and baby Luke. Joy is from Mayo but is living in Derry.

Kevin Doherty with Mary Ann Doherty. They both live in Derry although Mary Ann if from Virginia.

Reece Morrow, from Belfast, and Karl Whiley from Derry.