Voxes: Who’s special to you this Valentine’s Day?
Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and the shops are filled with paper hearts and cuddly teddies to give to loved ones.
Some people fill the day with romantic dinners and flowers while others view it as a guise to spend money but a lot of people now seize the day to appreciate those close to them.
The ‘Journal’ took to the streets to ask the people of Derry. .. Who’s special to you?
Mary Ann Doherty, from Virginia (with Kevin Doherty from Derry): “This fellow here. How could he not be special? He makes me laugh all the time and he’s a good fellow, he is.”
Tom Cosgrove from Derry: “My mammy and my sisters because they’re so kind and they can never do enough for me. I need to return the favour this Valentine’s Day!”
Bob Loughran from Randalstown: “The wife because I love her so much. We’re nearly 39 years married. She’s called Yvonne.”
Christine Smith from Derry: “I would say Chrissie Boyde because he is a very good friend. He will always be my friend, in the good times and the bad. He was always there for me.
“He probably doesn’t know it but he is special to me. He’s just special.”
Joy Carroll and baby Luke from Mayo living in Derry: “My fiancé Sean because we’re getting married in May and he’s the love of my life.”
Reece Morrow from Belfast with Karl Whiley from Derry: “This boy here because I love him. He’s the best thing to ever happen to me!”
Chris McMonagle: “The most special person to me now is my mother, God rest her. She’s special because she was my soulmate and she would have done anything for me.
“She’s called Bernie McMonagle and she was a brilliant lady.”