Watch as St Columba is celebrated in Derry

Young people who recently made their first communion were among the celebrants who got blessed by the Bishop.

The blessing was followed by a special pageant to commemorate the end of St Columba 1500th celebrations this year. The pageant was performed under the oak tree below Long Tower Church and it told the story of St Columba. It was created by North West Carnival Initiative, In Your Space and CCÉ Baile na gCailleach in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council.