Watch as St Columba is celebrated in Derry

The sun shone on St Columb’s Wells on Thursday, June 9 as Bishop McKeown undertook the annual blessing of the well on the feast day of St Colmcille.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Friday, 10th June 2022, 12:39 pm
Young people who recently made their first communion were among the celebrants who got blessed by the Bishop.
The blessing was followed by a special pageant to commemorate the end of St Columba 1500th celebrations this year. The pageant was performed under the oak tree below Long Tower Church and it told the story of St Columba. It was created by North West Carnival Initiative, In Your Space and CCÉ Baile na gCailleach in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council.
Children who recently made their First Communion blessed by The Most Reverend Dr Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, during the traditional Saint Colmcille Feast Day Blessing at St Columba’s Well in the Bogside, on Thursday evening last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2224GS – 035
Performers who participated in the life and legacy of Saint Colmcille during ‘An Turas – The Journey’ celebratory pageant held at the The Wells, in the Bogside, on Thursday evening last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2224GS – 039
The life and legacy of Saint Colmcille is retold during the ‘An Turas – The Journey’ celebratory pageant in The Wells, in the Bogside, on Thursday evening last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2224GS – 046