The rousing anthem of Ireland’s rugby and some other all-island teams was penned by Phil Coulter back in 1995 after a special commission by the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) for the World Cup that year.

Ireland’s Call is also used as the anthem of choice by some other sports.

The musical celebration at Ebrington in early October 2022, organised with City of Derry International Choir Festival, however was not the first time Phil Coulter has performed the song in public in his native city.

Some of the large attendance at Ebrington Square for Phil Coulter’s live performance of his iconic hit ‘The Town I Loved So Wel' on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2240GS – 19

He also performed it back in 2015 at City of Derry Rugby Club as a plaque marking 20 years of the song was unveiled by the club.

Ireland’s Call was first broadcast simultaneously in Northern Ireland on the Kelly show and in the Republic on Gay Byrne’s Late Late Show, sung by Andrew Strong, singer in the film The Commitments, accompanied by Portadown Male Voice Choir.

The original musical score of Ireland’s Call was also donated to Richard Moore, the founder of Derry charity Children in Crossfire. It was later auctioned off in a fundraising event for the charity.

City of Derry International Choir Festival is now under way and will run until October 23.

Phil Coutler pictured at the end of the live performance of his iconic hit ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ in Ebrington Square on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2240GS – 27

Keep an eye out on www.derrychoirfest.com/ for details of what else is coming up at the festival.