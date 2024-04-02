Watch: First day of Derry Feis

Derry Feis kicks off today with the singing competitions.
By Jack Tibbetts
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 16:55 BST
The Journal visited the first day to speak with Chairperson Ursula Clifford, head of Traditional music Brendan Molloy and catch some of the competition.

The Feis has welcomed many thousands of young people allowing them to showcase their outstanding talents in the fields of singing, choral singing, speech and drama, instrumental music, Irish language, traditional Irish music, and Irish dancing.

Feis Dhoire Cholmcille continues until Friday across the Millennium Forum, St Columb’s Hall, The Playhouse and St. Mary's College.

