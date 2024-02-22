News you can trust since 1772

WATCH: When Derry came together to witness Burning Man architect's The Temple

It is now almost nine years since 15,000 people gathered at a field in Derry to witness the lighting of The Temple created by Burning Man artist David Best and his teams of volunteers.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:52 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 11:52 GMT
The ceremonial burning of the 72ft high ‘Temple’ took place at around 8pm on March 21, 2015.

The previous week had seen an estimated 60,000 people visiting and leaving pictures and mementos of loved ones who had passed on, while poignant personal messages were imparted directly onto the interior and exterior walls and pillars before the ceremonial burning at Kelly’s field, Bard’s Hill on the Corrody Road.

David Best had previously created large scale temple structures at Burning Man in the Nevada Desert and he enlisted the help of dozens of volunteers in a cross-community project to build the Derry Temple, with the lighting of it symbolic of a letting go of the past and looking towards the future with hope.

DERRY TEMPLE ABLAZE. . . . .The scene at 8.13pm on March 21, 2015 as thousands flocked to see the David Best-inspired Temple set alight at the Top of the Hill. DER1115MC139
Some of the panels were designed by young people the Nerve Centre’s Fablab.

The project was developed by Artichoke supported by the Arts Council NI and funded by various bodies while a Kickstarter campaign raised over £30,000 in little over a month.

