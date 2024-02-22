Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ceremonial burning of the 72ft high ‘Temple’ took place at around 8pm on March 21, 2015.

The previous week had seen an estimated 60,000 people visiting and leaving pictures and mementos of loved ones who had passed on, while poignant personal messages were imparted directly onto the interior and exterior walls and pillars before the ceremonial burning at Kelly’s field, Bard’s Hill on the Corrody Road.

David Best had previously created large scale temple structures at Burning Man in the Nevada Desert and he enlisted the help of dozens of volunteers in a cross-community project to build the Derry Temple, with the lighting of it symbolic of a letting go of the past and looking towards the future with hope.

DERRY TEMPLE ABLAZE. . . . .The scene at 8.13pm on March 21, 2015 as thousands flocked to see the David Best-inspired Temple set alight at the Top of the Hill. DER1115MC139

Some of the panels were designed by young people the Nerve Centre’s Fablab.