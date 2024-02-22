WATCH: When Derry came together to witness Burning Man architect's The Temple
It is now almost nine years since 15,000 people gathered at a field in Derry to witness the lighting of The Temple created by Burning Man artist David Best and his teams of volunteers.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ceremonial burning of the 72ft high ‘Temple’ took place at around 8pm on March 21, 2015.
The previous week had seen an estimated 60,000 people visiting and leaving pictures and mementos of loved ones who had passed on, while poignant personal messages were imparted directly onto the interior and exterior walls and pillars before the ceremonial burning at Kelly’s field, Bard’s Hill on the Corrody Road.
David Best had previously created large scale temple structures at Burning Man in the Nevada Desert and he enlisted the help of dozens of volunteers in a cross-community project to build the Derry Temple, with the lighting of it symbolic of a letting go of the past and looking towards the future with hope.