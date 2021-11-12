Waterside landmark spruce up progresses as All Saints’ public realm bid is lodged

Derry City and Strabane District Council has applied for permission to carry out the works at lands to the north of the well-known Waterside landmark.

The proposed works are described by the local authority as a major public realm improvement scheme.

This will comprise ‘footpath enhancements along Clooney Terrace’ and ‘new surfacing to lands within the All Saints’ Church of Ireland grounds.’

The display of an historic piece of artillery in the grounds of the Anglican church will also be enhanced.

The development will include ‘alterations to existing railing and wall arrangement, provision of new cannon display area, street furniture, heritage trail path way, new boundary railings and associated soft works.’

All Saints’ Clooney Church is one of the Waterside’s best-known landmarks. The church’s congregation celebrated their 150th anniversary in 2017. Over two years ago it was confirmed that a design team was to be appointed to oversee the development of the land at the apex of Melrose Terrace and Clooney Terrace after an initiative by the Bond’s Street Community Association and All Saints’ Church.

In June 2019 Tony Monaghan, DC&SDC regeneration manager, told the Council Environment and Regeneration Committee, that the church and association had written asking for support for a small environmental improvement scheme at the junction.