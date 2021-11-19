Wreath laying ceremony in memory of Patsy Duffy

The late Patsy Duffy.

The commemoration has been organised by the 32 County Sovereignty Movement in conjunction with members of the Duffy family. It will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the City Cemetery.

Mr. Duffy, who came from the Bishop Street area and later lived in the Brandywell, was unarmed when he was shot dead by undercover British soldiers on November 24, 1978.

The father of six was killed as he went to check on weapons which he had held on behalf of the IRA.