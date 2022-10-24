The leading community arts group has been working with young people from the Bishop Street Youth Club, Pilot’s Row, the Cathedral Youth Club and Youth First.

‘A Night to Remember’ is a Streets Alive Project funded by Urban Villages.

It follows the story of three children who, after an evening of trick-or-treating at Hallowe’en, decide to venture to a ‘Haunted House’ in Pilot’s Row to rekindle some Hallowe’en spirit. However, what they find there will turn out to be more than they bargained for...

Young people below the Derry Walls working on 'A Night to Remember'.

The film stars Lily-Mae McMenamin, Keenin Duffy & Lucia Macari, alongside a host of young talent from youth clubs across the Bogside, Bishop Street and Fountain neighbourhoods.

Jeanette Warke, from the Cathedral Youth Club said: “It was lovely to see the young people all together. It was very moving and I would like to see more of this collaborative work!”

Sibeal Duffy, of Bishop Street Youth Club, said: “A beautiful event, and a great way to get our young people working together.”

The film will premiere at The Nerve Centre on Wednesday at a private screening for the youth clubs and cast. It will be available for streaming on Féile's Social Media Channels on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 7pm.

Young people from Bishop Street Youth Club, Pilot's Row, the Cathedral Youth Club and Youth First on Nailor's Row.

The movie follows the superb 'A Christmas Presence' which was produced by Féile last year.

