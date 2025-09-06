Copyright: Derry Journal.
Protestors turn their backs as the RUC look down from the City Walls in Derry during the Apprentice Boys parade. Photo: Derry Journal
Scenes from the Apprentice Boys parade and mass protests in Derry city centre. Photo: DJ
Scenes from the Apprentice Boys parade and mass protests in Derry city centre. Photo: DJ
Scenes from the Apprentice Boys parade and mass protest in Derry city centre. Photo: Derry Journal