133 striking photos from Derry & Donegal back in summer 1995

By Brendan McDaid
Published 6th Sep 2025, 12:27 BST
We’re rewinding the clock back to 30 years ago to bring you these striking images from the Derry Journal archive back in the summer of 1995.

Copyright: Derry Journal.

Protestors turn their backs as the RUC look down from the City Walls in Derry during the Apprentice Boys parade.

1. Derry Journal Summer 1995 5 (93).jpg

Protestors turn their backs as the RUC look down from the City Walls in Derry during the Apprentice Boys parade. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Scenes from the Apprentice Boys parade and mass protests in Derry city centre.

2. Derry Journal Summer 1995 5 (50).jpg

Scenes from the Apprentice Boys parade and mass protests in Derry city centre. Photo: DJ

Photo Sales
Scenes from the Apprentice Boys parade and mass protests in Derry city centre.

3. Derry Journal Summer 1995 5 (54).jpg

Scenes from the Apprentice Boys parade and mass protests in Derry city centre. Photo: DJ

Photo Sales
Scenes from the Apprentice Boys parade and mass protest in Derry city centre.

4. Derry Journal Summer 1995 5 (48).jpg

Scenes from the Apprentice Boys parade and mass protest in Derry city centre. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 34
Next Page
Related topics:DerryDonegalCopyright
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice