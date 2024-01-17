25 nostalgic photos from the January 1984 Ulster Cross Country Championships in Derry
The Ulster Cross Country Championships at St Columb's Park in Derry was always one of the most popular sporting events in the city and we’ve dipped into the ‘Journal’ archives to look back at the event which took place 40 years ago in January 1984.
By Simon Collins
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:40 GMT
Hundreds of runners from across Ulster gathered at the Waterside venue for the race and our photographer was on hand to take these fantastic photographs to mark the occasion.
Recognise anyone? Make sure to tag and share.
