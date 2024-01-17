News you can trust since 1772
The top three men pictured following the Ulster Cross Country Championships at St Columb's Park back in January 1984.

25 nostalgic photos from the January 1984 Ulster Cross Country Championships in Derry

The Ulster Cross Country Championships at St Columb's Park in Derry was always one of the most popular sporting events in the city and we’ve dipped into the ‘Journal’ archives to look back at the event which took place 40 years ago in January 1984.
By Simon Collins
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:40 GMT

Hundreds of runners from across Ulster gathered at the Waterside venue for the race and our photographer was on hand to take these fantastic photographs to mark the occasion.

Recognise anyone? Make sure to tag and share.

These two runners embrace at the end of the race.

1. Ulster Cross Country Championships 1984

These two runners embrace at the end of the race. Photo: Derry Journal Archives

These runners make their way through a muddy trail at the Ulster Cross Country Championships at St Columb's Park in Derry 40 years.

2. Ulster Cross Country Championships 1984.

These runners make their way through a muddy trail at the Ulster Cross Country Championships at St Columb's Park in Derry 40 years. Photo: Derry Journal Archives

The top three female runners at the Ulster Cross Country Championships at St Columb's Park in Derry 40 years ago.

3. Ulster Cross Country Championships 1984

The top three female runners at the Ulster Cross Country Championships at St Columb's Park in Derry 40 years ago. Photo: Derry Journal Archives

Pictured after crossing the finishing line at the Ulster Cross Country Championships at St Columb's Park in Derry 40 years ago back.

4. Ulster Cross Country Championships 1984

Pictured after crossing the finishing line at the Ulster Cross Country Championships at St Columb's Park in Derry 40 years ago back. Photo: DJ

