Hallowe'en Waitresses at Wellworths café at Waterloo Place in Derry.Hallowe'en Waitresses at Wellworths café at Waterloo Place in Derry.
45 great photos from Derry & Inishowen back in October 1983

We’ve been back in the archives to bring you some images of the faces and places making the news 40 years ago back in October 1983.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 12th Oct 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 17:56 BST

Dr Raymond McClean at Rossville Street with the Rossville flats in the background.

Presentation to Jennie Lyttle retiring from St John's Primary School in Derry with canteen staff.

Creggan Celtic F.C. annual presentation at St Peter's C.B.S.

