51 great pictures dashing through the snow in Derry & Donegal in years gone by

By Brendan McDaid
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 13:11 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 13:11 GMT
We haven’t had as much of it over recent years but no-one here will forget the bad winters of 2010 and 2011 or the lingering blankets of snow back in the early 2000s.

Here’s some lovely pictures captured since the Millennium by Lorcan Doherty / PressEye, Hugh Gallagher and various Journal photographers.

©/Lorcan Doherty Photography - December 6th 2010. Severe weather causes travel chaos in Derry. Clarendon Street deserted of traffic. Photo Lorcan Doherty Photography

1. ©/Lorcan Doherty Photography - December 6th 2010. Severe weather causes travel chaos in Derry. Clarendon Street deserted of traffic. Photo Lorcan Doherty Photography

©/Lorcan Doherty Photography - December 6th 2010. Severe weather causes travel chaos in Derry. Clarendon Street deserted of traffic. Photo Lorcan Doherty Photography Photo: Lorcan Doherty

Photo Sales
Scenes from Derry and Donegal during periods of heavy snowfall in winters past back in the early 2000s.

2. 0201C01.jpg

Scenes from Derry and Donegal during periods of heavy snowfall in winters past back in the early 2000s. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Press Eye - - Sunday, November 28th 2010. Snow covered Brooke Park, Derry. Pablo O'Connor and his mum Laura. Picture by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye

3. Press Eye - - Sunday, November 28th 2010. Snow covered Brooke Park, Derry. Pablo O'Connor and his mum Laura. Picture by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye

Press Eye - - Sunday, November 28th 2010. Snow covered Brooke Park, Derry. Pablo O'Connor and his mum Laura. Picture by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye Photo: Lorcan Doherty

Photo Sales
OFF YE GO!. . . .Crowds gathered with their sleighs at St. Columb's Park. (2912A7)

4. OFF YE GO!. . . .Crowds gathered with their sleighs at St. Columb's Park. (2912A7)

OFF YE GO!. . . .Crowds gathered with their sleighs at St. Columb's Park. (2912A7) Photo: DJ

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:DerryDonegalHugh Gallagher
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice