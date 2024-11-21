71 great pictures showcasing life in Derry & NW back in November 1984

By Brendan McDaid
Published 21st Nov 2024, 10:02 GMT
We’ve been back in the archives to scan the Derry Journal film negatives from November 1984 to give you a snapshot of life in the city and region 40 years ago.

Back then the Rossville flats were still standing while all over Derry people were fundraising for the famine appeal in Ethiopia and children queued up to see Santa at Wellworths.

Photos: Derry Journal.

Children meeting Santa Claus at Wellworths shop in Waterloo Place.

1. Derry & NW November 1984 1 (28).jpg

Children meeting Santa Claus at Wellworths shop in Waterloo Place. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Hogg & Mitchell factory at the junction of Little James Street and Great James Street.

2. Derry & NW November 1984 1 (19).jpg

Hogg & Mitchell factory at the junction of Little James Street and Great James Street. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Young pupils from Carnhill undergoing a sponsored fast for Ethiopia.

3. Derry & NW November 1984 2 (4).jpg

Young pupils from Carnhill undergoing a sponsored fast for Ethiopia. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Crowds attend the Intercession for the Dead at the City Cemetery.

4. Derry & NW November 1984 5 (17).jpg

Crowds attend the Intercession for the Dead at the City Cemetery. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 18
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice