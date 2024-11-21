Back then the Rossville flats were still standing while all over Derry people were fundraising for the famine appeal in Ethiopia and children queued up to see Santa at Wellworths.
1. Derry & NW November 1984 1 (28).jpg
Children meeting Santa Claus at Wellworths shop in Waterloo Place. Photo: Derry Journal
2. Derry & NW November 1984 1 (19).jpg
Hogg & Mitchell factory at the junction of Little James Street and Great James Street. Photo: Derry Journal
3. Derry & NW November 1984 2 (4).jpg
Young pupils from Carnhill undergoing a sponsored fast for Ethiopia. Photo: Derry Journal
4. Derry & NW November 1984 5 (17).jpg
Crowds attend the Intercession for the Dead at the City Cemetery. Photo: Derry Journal
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.