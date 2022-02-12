Pupils and partners arriving for the St.Brigid's College, Carnhill, annual formal held at the Everglades Hotel. From left are Cara Parke, Ryan Mullin, Noel Quigley, Lyndsey Knox, Leanne Cunniss and Barry Whoriskey. (0312T01).
Blast from the past: St Brigid’s formal in 2006

We have once again dipped into the archives to help readers bring back memories of their schooldays.

By william allen
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 12:28 pm

For many students, the social highlight of the year would have been the annual school formal.

Today we republish pictures taken at the St Brigid’s formal in 2006.

We hope you enjoy them.

Laureen McQuilkin with sisters Nicola and Kelly McCallion, arriving for the St.Brigid's College, Carnhill, annual formal held at the Everglades Hotel. (0312T02).

Pupils and partners arriving for the St.Brigid's College, Carnhill, annual formal held at the Everglades Hotel. From left are Stephen Rigby, Jennifer McFadden, Angela McCarrick, Emmitt Green, Kellie Oakes and Terry Boyle. (0312T03).

Arriving for the St.Brigid's College, Carnhill, annual formal held at the Everglades Hotel are from left, Carolanne Coyle, Laura McLaughlin, Bernadette Meehan, Alana Williams, Yvonne Williams and Cheryl Green. (0312T04).

Pupils and partners arriving for the St.Brigid's College, Carnhill, annual formal held at the Everglades Hotel. From left are Kevin Ferry, Shauneen Harrigan, Ronan Duffy, Michaela McMonagle, Karen Porter and Kieran Tyre. (0312T05).

