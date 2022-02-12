Blast from the past: St Brigid’s formal in 2006

For many students, the social highlight of the year would have been the annual school formal.
Today we republish pictures taken at the St Brigid’s formal in 2006.
Laureen McQuilkin with sisters Nicola and Kelly McCallion, arriving for the St.Brigid's College, Carnhill, annual formal held at the Everglades Hotel. (0312T02).
Pupils and partners arriving for the St.Brigid's College, Carnhill, annual formal held at the Everglades Hotel. From left are Stephen Rigby, Jennifer McFadden, Angela McCarrick, Emmitt Green, Kellie Oakes and Terry Boyle. (0312T03).
Arriving for the St.Brigid's College, Carnhill, annual formal held at the Everglades Hotel are from left, Carolanne Coyle, Laura McLaughlin, Bernadette Meehan, Alana Williams, Yvonne Williams and Cheryl Green. (0312T04).
Pupils and partners arriving for the St.Brigid's College, Carnhill, annual formal held at the Everglades Hotel. From left are Kevin Ferry, Shauneen Harrigan, Ronan Duffy, Michaela McMonagle, Karen Porter and Kieran Tyre. (0312T05).