Derry's ​Waterside Hospital staff to hold first ever reunion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The historic journey of this institution, from its roots as the Derry workhouse in 1840 to its transformation into Waterside Hospital until 1991, when it relocated to the Gransha site, holds a significant place in the hearts of many.

The reunion, to be held at the Waterfoot Hotel, promises an evening of reminiscence, laughter, and heartfelt connections. With 56 staff confirmed to attend, the event is poised to be a joyous gathering of individuals who shared in the legacy of Waterside Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beginning at 7 pm, the evening will feature a fork supper and musical performances by the talented local singer, Audrey McLaughlin, adding a touch of nostalgia to the atmosphere. It's a chance for colleagues from across the years to reunite, swap stories, and celebrate the bonds they forged within the hospital's walls.

Happy memories at the hospital

The camaraderie that characterized Waterside Hospital is legendary. It was more than just a medical facility; it was a community, a family. Patients who spent years within its care considered it their home, while staff dedicated themselves to providing excellent standards of care, often going above and beyond to ensure the well-being of those under their charge.

Trips and outings were organized, birthdays were celebrated, and countless memories were made within the hospital's corridors. For many nurses, Waterside Hospital was not just a training ground but a launching pad for their careers, as they went on to make significant contributions in various fields of healthcare.

The reunion serves as a testament to the enduring strength of loyalty and friendship forged over the years. It is a chance to honour the legacy of Waterside Hospital and the countless lives it touched. As attendees gather to reconnect and reminisce, they will undoubtedly carry with them the spirit of camaraderie and compassion that defined their time at the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a world where institutions may come and go, the bonds formed at Waterside Hospital remain unbreakable. The reunion is not just a celebration of the past; it is a reaffirmation of the enduring connections that continue to thrive long after the doors of the hospital have closed.