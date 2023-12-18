Derry City hero Liam Coyle, who netted that vital winning goal in extra-time against Finn Harps to ensure the Brandywell club's status as a Premier Division club.

The League of Ireland's historic treble winners and two-time Premier Division champions' run of 16 consecutive seasons in the top flight was at risk as their bitter rivals Finn Harps - managed by ex-Derry boss Noel King - were determined to strike a potentially crippling blow given the Foylesiders' well documented financial plight at the time.It was December 2003 and almost 8,000 people packed into the Brandywell Stadium for the second leg of the relegation/promotion play-off but few would've anticipated what was to unfold, particularly those who watched the scoreless first leg at Finn Park the previous Wednesday night.

The legendary striker secured his hometown club's Premier Division survival in the defining moment of a pulsating game which had everything a Hollywood script writer could dream up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game actually had more people present than those who watched the illustrious Barcelona at the same venue the previous August - the importance of the occasion certainly put in perspective!This one was certainly a blockbuster made for the big screen with so many subplots, nervous tension, major controversy, late goals, red cards and an ending fitting for arguably the club's greatest ever player to walk into the sunset after an incredible career."I've never experienced anything like that in my entire life," said Dykes afterwards, claiming he told match-winner Coyle before the game he would've wheeled him into the dugout if he needed to, such was his desperation to have the Brandywell man as an option on the bench.Pointing to the involvement of his star veteran striker, Dykes said; "No one could have written the script from him. I told him that he would be wheeled into the dugout if he was not fit for the match. We needed him for this one. We brought him on asking him to take the ball into the corner flags and run down the clock but his involvement in the goal was special."I told the players to get the ball to Liam at every opportunity during extra-time. It was our only option and as only Liam Coyle can do, he produced that finish which saw us escape."

Derry City manager Gavin Dykes congratulates goalscorer Mark Farren as he leaves the pitch at Brandywell.

It was 'The Great Escape' which denied their north west neighbours promotion for a third consecutive season!Call it fate, destiny or fortune but Coyle - the 35 year-old two-time league winner who scored the winning goal in the FAI Cup Final win over Shamrock Rovers the previous season - made the difference on the night as he pounced 'with devastating effect' during extra-time to clinch a momentous win for the Candy Stripes.He would retire the following month with an incredible goal tally of 112 which was later to be surpassed by the late Mark Farren (114) who incidentally got Derry off the mark in the 13th minute of that nail-biting play-off."It will never be described as one of Coyle's wonder strikes but the vital winning goal netted by Liam Coyle at the Brandywell on Saturday night against Finn Harps will live with the striker forever," read the report in the 'Journal' under the headline 'Coyle saves his Candy Stripes'."Derry City will remain in the Premier Division and that has to be a relief for everyone," said Coyle who had been called upon in the 89th minute with instructions to 'run the clock down'.That game plan went out the window when, with 94 minutes and six seconds played, Harps sub, John Kenny noticed Kevin McHugh well positioned on the edge of the Derry box in their final attack and the Killea man sent the ball crashing high into the Derry net and he raced down the dog track imitating a greyhound which didn't win him any admirers at the venue. That goal saw hundreds of Harps supporters frantically rush back into the stadium to retain their seats for a frantic finale.Now destined for an anxious 30 additional minutes Coyle, not for the first time, emerged the hero."I knew what I had to do but when they equalised five minutes after I came on we were in danger," explained Coyle. "I couldn't believe what had happened. At that stage we were flat out on our feet and Harps had been in the ascendancy."But everything came right in the end when he scored that priceless goal in the 101st minute. Gareth McGlynn took a quick free-kick noticing Ciaran Martyn breaking forward and his pass inside found the advancing Coyle. As Gary Ramsey accelerated from his goal line the veteran striker clipped the ball over his body before he was clearly taken down inside the area. With many expecting referee Alan Kelly to signal a penalty both Declan Boyle and Eloka Asokuh appeared to get in each other's way, the ball sensationally rolling over the goalline.It was a cruel blow for the Donegal men but it was the decision of the referee which infuriated King and having remonstrated at the half-time stage of extra-time the Dubliner was sensationally ordered out of the dugout by the Cork official.

Following the 0-0 draw in the first leg, King had professed that it was the First Division side’s destiny to relegate their north west rivals. However, the man who guided the Candy Stripes to a League of Ireland title back in 1987 ended the game as a spectator, as he and players Shane Bradley and Kevin McHugh were all sent off as tempers flared."He was an absolute joke," declared a clearly frustrated Harps' boss after the final whistle. "I walked onto the pitch after the first half of extra-time to speak with my players - as did Gavin Dykes. The referee told me to get off and when I told him he had faced the biggest decision of the game and got it wrong, he sent me off," added the Dubliner.

"The free-kick was taken 20 yards further up the park than it should have been. The ball was still moving and when Liam Coyle was brought down he appeared to award a penalty. It was an absolute joke. He's supposed to be the best referee in the country, that's nonsense," blasted King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad