RETRO PHOTO SPECIAL! Derry in the 80s

Derry in the 80s
People and Places... A snapshot of life in Derry in the 1980s.
Friday, 15th October 2021
1. 1980... Children at a fashion show hosted by St Patrick's School, Pennyburn, which was organised by the Pennyburn Girl Guides Unit.
2. 1982... A section of the new Foyle Bridge arrives at Lisahally. Built at Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast, it was brought to Derry by barge.
3. 1983... Having a laugh at the Galliagh Festival parade.
4. 1986... Pupils of Thornhill College who won the senior section of the Western Education Board's netball competition.
1987... Scouts and guides who were winners of the Regional Fun Day event at Strathfoyle Youth Centre.