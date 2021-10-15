1987... Scouts and guides who were winners of the Regional Fun Day event at Strathfoyle Youth Centre.
RETRO PHOTO SPECIAL! Derry in the 80s

People and Places... A snapshot of life in Derry in the 1980s.

Friday, 15th October 2021, 11:13 am

1980... Children at a fashion show hosted by St Patrick's School, Pennyburn, which was organised by the Pennyburn Girl Guides Unit.

1982... A section of the new Foyle Bridge arrives at Lisahally. Built at Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast, it was brought to Derry by barge.

1983... Having a laugh at the Galliagh Festival parade.

1986... Pupils of Thornhill College who won the senior section of the Western Education Board's netball competition.

