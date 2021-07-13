RETRO PHOTO SPECIAL! DON’T STOP THE PARTY

HomeSara Barr enjoys her birthday with her family. RETRO PHOTO SPECIAL! DON’T STOP THE PARTYWe go back to 2005 to see who was partying across Derry.By The NewsroomTuesday, 13th July 2021, 3:27 pm 1. Sarah Louise McLaughlin celebrates her birthday with fun on a bouncy castle. Buy photo2. Seanin Coyle with friends at her 6th birthday party. Buy photo3. Sharon Carlin's 50th was celebrated at the bowling alley. Buy photo4. Sharon Doherty enjoying her 18th birthday with family. Buy photoDerryNext Page Page 1 of 3