Sara Barr enjoys her birthday with her family.
RETRO PHOTO SPECIAL! DON’T STOP THE PARTY

We go back to 2005 to see who was partying across Derry.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 3:27 pm

1.

Sarah Louise McLaughlin celebrates her birthday with fun on a bouncy castle.

2.

Seanin Coyle with friends at her 6th birthday party.

3.

Sharon Carlin's 50th was celebrated at the bowling alley.

4.

Sharon Doherty enjoying her 18th birthday with family.

Derry
