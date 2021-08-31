Megan Meenan and the girls pictured at her birthday bash.
Megan Meenan and the girls pictured at her birthday bash.

Retro photo special! Everybody party!

We go back in time to see who was partying in Derry in February 2004

Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 3:29 pm

1.

Barney and Eileen McDaid celebrate their special day with family.

2.

Mark Cavanagh and the boys enjoying his birthday.

3.

Louise McCloskey celebrating her birthday with friends.

4.

Lizzie McCool pictured with family.

