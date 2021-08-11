Cathal O'Donnell and the boys celebrate his birthday.
Cathal O'Donnell and the boys celebrate his birthday.

RETRO PHOTO SPECIAL! It’s time to party!

We go back to March 2004 to see who was partying in Derry

Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 10:27 am
Updated Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 11:10 am

Brian McCloskey and friends enjoy his birthday.

Birthday boy Darren Harkin enjoying his party with family and friends.

Kathleen Toland celebrates a special birthday with family.

Kieran Holmes enjoys his birthday with family.

Derry
