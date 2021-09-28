Owen Kelly and friends celebrate his birthday.
Owen Kelly and friends celebrate his birthday.

RETRO PHOTO SPECIAL! Let’s get this party started!

So many people were partying in Derry in June 2004.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 11:38 am

1.

Jim McLaren celebrates his 50th birthday with friends.

Photo Sales

2.

Kieran and Gareth Townley and friends have fun on the bouncy castle.

Photo Sales

3.

Lisa Kehoe and friends celebate on a night out.

Photo Sales

4.

Margaret Hamilton enjoying her hen night with some of the girls.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2