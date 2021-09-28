HomeOwen Kelly and friends celebrate his birthday. RETRO PHOTO SPECIAL! Let’s get this party started!So many people were partying in Derry in June 2004.By The NewsroomTuesday, 28th September 2021, 11:38 am 1. Jim McLaren celebrates his 50th birthday with friends. Photo Sales2. Kieran and Gareth Townley and friends have fun on the bouncy castle. Photo Sales3. Lisa Kehoe and friends celebate on a night out. Photo Sales4. Margaret Hamilton enjoying her hen night with some of the girls. Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 2