HomeSheila Carr celebrates her birthday with some of the girls. RETRO PHOTO SPECIAL! Party central Derry!Back in time to 2004 to see who was partying in Derry.By The NewsroomTuesday, 12th October 2021, 9:37 am 1. Orla and Michael Cunningham celebrate a special occasion. Photo Sales2. Shannon, Ryan and Terri celebrate their First Holy Communion with friends. Photo Sales3. Stephanie Gallagher is swamped by friends during her birthday celebrations. Photo Sales4. Sean Deery enjoying his special day with family. Photo SalesDerryNext Page Page 1 of 2