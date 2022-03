2.

1952... The fairies in the pantomime 'Sinbad the Sailor' which ran at St Patrick's Hall, Spencer Road, receive a final word of advice from their director, Mrs F Fitzpatrick, before taking to the stage. The fairies are, front, from left, Deirdre Friel, Dolores McGilloway, Ursula Fitzpatrick, Irene Cauley and Kathleen Cauley. At back are Josephine Crilly, Roisin Jordan, Josephine Fitzpatrick, Pauline Given and Kathleen Hone.