HomeBirthday girl Naomi Doherty enjoying her birthday with a few friends. RETRO PHOTOS SPECIAL! IT WAS 2004 AND THEY WERE PARTYING!We go way back to 2004 to see who was partying in Derry.By The NewsroomMonday, 25th October 2021, 10:55 am 1. Danielle Curtis celebrates her birthday with the girls. Photo Sales2. Emma O'Hagan enjoying her Hen Party with some of the girls. Photo Sales3. June Porter on her special night out with friends. Photo Sales4. Birthday girl Karen Meenan with family and friends. Photo SalesDerryNext Page Page 1 of 3