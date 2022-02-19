St Cecilia’s College Derry - the story of 2006 in pictures

Pupils engaged in a wide range of activities, from studying to fundraising, from debating to cross-country running, and in general making a great contribution to our society.
We hope you enjoy this record of a school year - as told in 61 photographs.
St.Cecilia's College pupils Sarah Gillespie, Niamh McQuaid, Erin Kivlehan and Ceara Kivlehan, presenting a cheque, proceeds of the schools' annual carol service held in St. Columb's Church, Long Tower, to Brian Sharkey, St. Vincent de Paul. Included are Mrs. Kathleen Gormley, principal, and Ms. Clare Mullan, SVdP co-ordinator, St. Cecilia's College. (0202C28)
Pupils from St Cecilia's College who have been selected to visit John Moore's University in Liverpool to see the facilities and courses on offer. Included, from left, are Karen Divin, Fiona Dunlop, Jackie Banley, head of careers, and Joe Lafferty, head of sixth form. (0812PG40)
Pictured during Saturday’s Seagate Expanding Your Horizons event at Lumen Christi College is Ann Fitzgerald from the NI Ambulance Service taking Justine Crawford (left) from Thornhill College and Tanya O’Doherty from St. Cecilia’s, through the day-to-day tasks of her job.
Students from St Cecilia's College who are the 2006 UK winners of the Jaguar Sports Car Challenge. Included, from left, Jayne McLaughlin, Christine McDaid, Eimear Moran, and Eimear Gillen. (1601PG21)