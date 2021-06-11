Pupils from Lumen christi college presenting a cheque for £327 to Danny Kelly, Foyle search and rescue the proceeds of a young enterprise project at the school. (2806SL08)

Ten years on - 38 pictures of Lumen Christi College in 2011

If you were at Lumen Christi College ten years ago, there’s a good chance you or your friends will feature in our latest slidewhow of 38 pictures looking at school days a decade ago.

By staff reporter
Friday, 11th June 2021, 2:19 pm

From winning prizes at school or at the feis to enjoying the annual formal, the Derry Journal was there to capture the moment for posterity.

We hope you enjoy this dander down Memory Lane at Lumen Christi College.

1.

2.

Pupils who collected ‘Pupil of the Year’ awards at Lumen Christi college annual senior prize giving. From left (seated) are Jason Young, Mrs. Catherine Rawdon, vice-principal and Mr. Brian McAllister, Board of Governors. Back row. Helen Brady, Aoibheann Biddle, Dervla Guckian and Peter Melarkey. Picture. Maurice Thompson.

3.

Lumen Christi college pupils who achieved 8 grade ‘A’ or better in GCSE examinations, pictured at the College’annual senior prize giving, pictured with seated (second from left), Mr. John Boyle, chairperson Board of Governors, Mrs. Bronach O’Hara, Head of Key Stage 4 and Mr. Claude Metzdorf, Du Pont plant manager. Picture. Maurice Thompson.

4.

Pupil Linda Doherty, collecting the Business Eye award for top female student in A2 ICT, from senior teacher Mrs. Siobhan Matthewson, Head of ICT, at the Lumen Christi college annual senior prize giving. Left is senior teacher Dr. Marie Ferris. Picture. Maurice Thompson.

