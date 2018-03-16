12-week transformation: Week 10 - Balance really is key

The final countdown is on, and of course, I’m injured.

I’ve had problems with my right knee for a long time, but I’ve been mainly pain free for the last few years, until last week.

As I was trying to get my steps in as quickly as possible last week, I decided to try a run on the treadmill.

Seven minutes later, and that oh so familiar pain was back in my knee.

I’ve tried to plod on, and attempted a HIIT class last week, but it seems like it’s going to be strictly walking and the exercise bike for cardio until it calms down a bit.

Unfortunately, it means I can’t train legs as much as I love to usually do, and I have to stick to glutes and hamstrings work.

Upper body work is fine though, so I may get a few extra sessions in over the course of the next few weeks.

Danny has been a massive help since I first felt the pain in my knee, working out what I can and cannot do, and adjusting sessions around the injury.

The injury means that I have to pay even more careful attention to my diet in the run up to the photoshoot on March 31.

Last weekend I started off with great intentions, until I was the lucky winner of a Facebook competition for a prosecco platter for two during the rugby on Saturday. With the awards later that evening, we were just going to have the prosecco, but that of course led to a couple of cocktails, and it pretty much set the tone for the night. A fantastic night was had (and congratulations to all those involved at the Foyle Centennial Women’s Awards) but the guilt on Sunday was unbelievable.

All the self doubt crept in; am I going to be ready, have I messed it all up?

Yes, I slipped up a bit, but I reigned it back in again on Sunday, went for a nice walk to clear my head and kept to my daily calorie allowance.

I spoke to Danny at UTurn on Monday about my slip, and he just told me to put it behind me, there was nothing that could be done about it now.

Although I felt like I didn’t even want to train, that there was no point as I thought I had messed the everything up, I had to take a step back and think about how far I have come so far, and overall.

Yes, I had a bad day, but we all have them.

If I threw in the towel every time I had a bad day I would never have lost weight to start with 10 years ago.

We’re all only human, and shouldn’t punish ourselves for that. If I was prepping for a show, or something similar, then yes, a slip up like that might be a major issue.

But I’m hoping to look healthy, happy, and in good shape for my photos, and show that I have made progress since January 9.

If there’s one thing I’d like readers to be able to take home from this column, it is that balance is key.

It is that you do not have to starve to reach your goals. You can eat a manageable amount of calories, and still be able to factor in your treats when you need to. It makes everything much easier to stick to in the long run, and you’re much more likely to stick to any sort of plan long term too.